Saudi says Houthi-fired projectile lands near hospital in border city

Saudi Civil Defense announced on Saturday that a projectile landed near a hospital in the border city of Jazan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Mohammed AL Ghamidi, spokesman of the civil defense, said the projectile was launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen, adding no injury or damage was reported, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition announced the interception of a bomb-laden drone in Yemen flying toward the kingdom.

It was the latest in a series of missile and drone attacks that targeted areas in Saudi Arabia, mainly its border cities. Most of the attacks were foiled before reaching the targets.

The Saudi-led coalition will complete in March its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthi militia in support of the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.