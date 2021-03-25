Iraq sets daily record of 6,051 new COVID-19 cases

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday 6,051 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic, raising the total nationwide infections to 809,092, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said in a statement that 29 new deaths were recorded, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 14,095, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 4,185 to 727,471.

A total of 7,750,389 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 39,066 done during the day.

The over 6,000 daily infections prompted Ruba Falah, head of the ministry's media office, to warn that the coming days may witness a greater daily increase, calling on citizens to adhere to health-protective measures and speed up their registration to receive vaccinations.