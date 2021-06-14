Egypt's Qalaa Holdings chariman prevented from flying

The chairman of Egypt's Qalaa Holdings, one of the country's largest investment companies, was blocked from leaving Cairo by plane, two security sources told Reuters on Monday, Trend reports.

Ahmed Hassanein Heikal, a high-profile figure in the Egyptian business community, was turned away at the airport in Cairo on Sunday after he was placed on a no-fly list, the sources said.

Heikal was going to board a private jet headed to the Sudanese capital Khartoum, one of the sources added.

The sources did not state why he was placed on the list.

Qalaa Holdings did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment, nor did the Egyptian prosecutors office.