North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing Tuesday for their first face-to-face talks since Kim's historic summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12, CNN reported.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting after a welcoming ceremony for the North Korean leader, which included a crowd of jubilant children jumping up and down and waving Chinese flags.

At their third meeting in as many months, Xi lavished praise on the younger man for his handling of the US meeting, according to Chinese state media CCTV.

Xi said he was very pleased both with the results of Kim's Singapore talks as well as North Korea's future goal of economic development.

According to state media, the two men agreed they wanted to further deepen the already-close ties between Pyongyang and Beijing in the months ahead.

After their talks, the two leaders then joined their wives for a banquet hosted in Kim's honor.

China's Foreign Ministry had announced Kim's visit to the Chinese capital earlier on Tuesday but hadn't provided any details of his schedule or when he would meet Xi.

