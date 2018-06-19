North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing

19 June 2018 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Beijing Tuesday for their first face-to-face talks since Kim's historic summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12, CNN reported.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting after a welcoming ceremony for the North Korean leader, which included a crowd of jubilant children jumping up and down and waving Chinese flags.
At their third meeting in as many months, Xi lavished praise on the younger man for his handling of the US meeting, according to Chinese state media CCTV.

Xi said he was very pleased both with the results of Kim's Singapore talks as well as North Korea's future goal of economic development.

According to state media, the two men agreed they wanted to further deepen the already-close ties between Pyongyang and Beijing in the months ahead.
After their talks, the two leaders then joined their wives for a banquet hosted in Kim's honor.

China's Foreign Ministry had announced Kim's visit to the Chinese capital earlier on Tuesday but hadn't provided any details of his schedule or when he would meet Xi.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China, Bolivia to deepen cooperation
China 20:25
Air China plane makes emergency landing in Belarus
Other News 19:43
China urges U.S. to stop damaging words and deeds on trade
China 11:55
Uzbekistan sees growth of joint ventures by 18% within year
Economy news 11:33
China says will 'fight back firmly' if U.S. publishes additional tariffs
China 09:32
North Korea's Kim in China; U.S., South Korea suspend military drill
China 07:35
China's state media warns of trade war with US
US 06:58
North Korean leader expected to visit China Tuesday
China 05:19
China's central bank says bond market risks in check as it steps up monitoring
China 18 June 15:03
China's central bank sets up unit to monitor financial risks
China 18 June 12:33
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 18 June 10:02
Asian shares fall as U.S.-China trade spat escalates
US 18 June 09:54
China unveils more measures to draw foreign investment
China 18 June 03:15
Heavy rain to hit parts of China
China 17 June 10:31
Japan, DPRK top diplomats may discuss Abe-Kim summit at ASEAN margins
Other News 16 June 08:54
China announces anti-dumping measures on some chemical product imports
China 16 June 07:38
China decides to impose additional tariffs on 50 bln USD of U.S. imports
China 15 June 23:42
Trump announces 25 percent tariff on Chinese technology
US 15 June 19:47