First Chinese-built aircraft carrier starts second sea rrials

The first aircraft carrier to be built in China for the country’s navy left port on Sunday for its second round of sea trials, during which its primary weapon systems and command and control systems will be tested, Sputnik reported citing Chinese state media.

According to the Global Times, the yet-unnamed Type 001A will address certain difficulties the carrier faced during its first round of sea trials in May earlier this year. The main goal will be to test the carrier's propulsion systems, the Global Times noted on Sunday.

One activity that will be reserved for future sea trials is conducting aircraft takeoffs and landings on the ship. Reports say zero aircraft could be seen on the carrier's deck when it set sail on Sunday morning.

All in all, the Type 001A's delivery "may take about a year thanks to the knowledge gained from the launch of the country's first aircraft carrier, Liaoning," Song Zhongping, TV commentator and Chinese analyst, told Global Times.

