About 45,000 people evacuated in flood-hit southeast China

9 June 2019 00:34 (UTC+04:00)

About 45,000 people have been evacuated in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi due to ongoing torrential rainfalls and ensuing floods, the local agency in charge of emergency situations said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

In some settlements, rescue workers use boats to cross the flooded streets. As of Saturday, more than 50 buildings have been destroyed due to the rise in water level, with nearly 90 others seriously damaged. As many as 1,200 local residents are in need of relief assistance.

The flood also inflicted significant damage on agricultural lands, affecting more than 37,000 hectares (91,429 acres) of crop areas.

According to weather forecasts, the heavy rains in the region will continue until 11 June.

Rains have been pouring in the region since 6 June. The bad weather has already affected lives of more than 500,000 people in 23 counties and districts of the province, with the direct economic damage estimated at 670 million yuan (about $97 million) by local authorities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China issues yellow warning for rainstorms
China 8 June 07:26
China, Russia vow to further energy cooperation
China 7 June 21:59
Kazakhstan increases its gold reserves
Economy 7 June 15:53
Ban on Chinese telecoms vendors would add $62 billion to 5G bill in Europe
Other News 7 June 14:00
China’s rapid demand growth for natgas set to ease
Oil&Gas 7 June 13:39
China warships leave Sydney after surprise visit 'raises hackles'
Other News 7 June 10:51
Latest
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions: oil minister
Iran 01:33
Minor clashes break out on 30th weekend of French 'yellow vests' protests
Europe 8 June 23:48
Two Sudan rebel leaders arrested after meeting Ethiopia PM
World 8 June 22:38
Winners of 26th Azerbaijan Championship, Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championship announced
Society 8 June 21:46
AFFA Sec. Gen.: We want whole region to feel thrill of EURO 2020
Society 8 June 21:11
One man killed in shooting in downtown Ottawa
World 8 June 20:49
Thiem defeats Djokovic in tennis semi-finals, faces Nadal for Roland Garros title
World 8 June 19:29
Thousands protest in Liberia against corruption, economic decline
Other News 8 June 18:34
Baku Championships in Artistic Gymnastics allow young athletes to gain experience - coach
Society 8 June 17:46