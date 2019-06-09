About 45,000 people evacuated in flood-hit southeast China

About 45,000 people have been evacuated in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi due to ongoing torrential rainfalls and ensuing floods, the local agency in charge of emergency situations said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

In some settlements, rescue workers use boats to cross the flooded streets. As of Saturday, more than 50 buildings have been destroyed due to the rise in water level, with nearly 90 others seriously damaged. As many as 1,200 local residents are in need of relief assistance.

The flood also inflicted significant damage on agricultural lands, affecting more than 37,000 hectares (91,429 acres) of crop areas.

According to weather forecasts, the heavy rains in the region will continue until 11 June.

Rains have been pouring in the region since 6 June. The bad weather has already affected lives of more than 500,000 people in 23 counties and districts of the province, with the direct economic damage estimated at 670 million yuan (about $97 million) by local authorities.

