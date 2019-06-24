469 arrested over inter-provincial drug trade

24 June 2019 22:52 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 469 suspects were arrested in an inter-provincial drug trafficking case that involved 2.5 kg of methamphetamine, police in east China's Zhejiang Province said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The drug network was found by an anti-drug detachment under Huzhou City Public Security Bureau when examining evidence of previous drug cases and criminals, and a special task group was set up.

The drugs were from the provinces of Sichuan, Hubei, Guizhou and Guangdong in central, southwestern and southern China, according to the investigation.

Police said the suspects were captured in multiple raids that took place in Zhejiang, Sichuan, Guizhou, Hubei, Anhui and Guangdong from mid-April to June.

Criminal coercive measures were taken against 122 suspects. The rest received lighter penalties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China-Uzbekistan JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 12:53
Chinese company exports buses to Uzbekistan
Economy 12:38
China scraps list of recommended auto battery suppliers
Other News 10:46
China says both U.S., China should make compromises in trade talks
China 08:48
Chinese police seize 139 kg meth from tour bus
China 23 June 18:16
China's President Xi to attend G20 summit from June 27-29
China 23 June 07:10
Latest
Russia, Israeli security chief discuss cooperation in sphere of security
Russia 23:29
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded a special UN award (PHOTO)
Politics 22:57
Europeans warn Iran against reducing nuclear deal commitments
Europe 22:14
India to continue flying An-32 aircraft in mountainous areas
Other News 21:49
Two Eurofighter planes crash during air combat exercise in Germany
Europe 21:30
World Heritage Young Professionals Forum opens in Baku
Society 20:57
Azerbaijani Ministry opens tender to render services and buy goods
Tenders 20:50
Iran to increase volume of refined crude oil
Business 20:18
Minister talks on plans to create ICT innovation clusters in Azerbaijan
Business 20:15