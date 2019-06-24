469 arrested over inter-provincial drug trade

A total of 469 suspects were arrested in an inter-provincial drug trafficking case that involved 2.5 kg of methamphetamine, police in east China's Zhejiang Province said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The drug network was found by an anti-drug detachment under Huzhou City Public Security Bureau when examining evidence of previous drug cases and criminals, and a special task group was set up.

The drugs were from the provinces of Sichuan, Hubei, Guizhou and Guangdong in central, southwestern and southern China, according to the investigation.

Police said the suspects were captured in multiple raids that took place in Zhejiang, Sichuan, Guizhou, Hubei, Anhui and Guangdong from mid-April to June.

Criminal coercive measures were taken against 122 suspects. The rest received lighter penalties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news