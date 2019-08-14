Flood risk developing in northeast China, as Typhoon Lekima brings heavy rains

14 August 2019 22:43 (UTC+04:00)

Rivers and reservoirs in northeast China's Liaoning Province are vulnerable to near-term flooding, after days of torrential rains brought by powerful Typhoon Lekima, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the provincial authorities, the rains have caused damages to more than 365,302 people and inundated 25,190 hectares of crops.

A total of 150,948 people have been evacuated from their homes as their houses were either seriously damaged or under a grave threat of flooding.

Local railway authorities are making emergency repairs to ensure railway traffic. Train services have not been disrupted despite some sections of route diversion.

On Wednesday, heavy rains are continuing in most parts of the province. A large reservoir in the city of Huludao is holding water over the flood limit. In addition, 27 other reservoirs and 41 small reservoirs are at risk of flooding.

Lekima landed at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the city of Wenling in Zhejiang. It made a second landing at 8:50 p.m. Sunday on the coast of Qingdao in Shandong Province.

