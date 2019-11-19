China State Council Appoints New Police Chief in Hong Kong

19 November 2019 07:01 (UTC+04:00)

China's state council has appointed Tang Ping-Keung, also known as Chris Tang, as a new police chief for Hong Kong, Xinhua said Tuesday. The appointment reportedly follows the retirement of Stephen Lo from the position, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

On Monday evening, about 70 injured protesters trapped at the besieged Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) - after police closed all university exits following violent clashes - surrendered.

John Lee, secretary of security in Hong Kong, said that everyone trapped inside PolyU would be arrested for taking part in the rioting.

The protesters reportedly occupied PolyU last week, creating a temporary stronghold while hurling petrol bombs at police during a week that has seen the most intense violence in over eight months of anti-government rallies.

Massive peaceful protests began in Hong Kong in mid-March over a controversial extradition bill which was finally withdrawn in October.

Frustrated with the local authorities’ heavy-handed responses to the protests, demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality as well as seeking greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Beijing has insisted that the Hong Kong protests are the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs, and have fully supported the actions of security forces and the local government.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
15 killed in north China coal mine blast
China 06:12
Trump Administration Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to Conduct Business With China’s Huawei
US 18 November 23:19
Chinese company invests $720 M in Uzbekistan’s renewable energy
Oil&Gas 18 November 17:02
Georgian wine presented at festival in Hong Kong
Business 18 November 16:51
Israel's Q3 growth surprisingly high
Israel 18 November 14:25
China cuts short-term funding rate for first time since 2015
China 18 November 09:21
Latest
Rocket sirens sounding in Northern Israel
Israel 07:49
15 killed in north China coal mine blast
China 06:12
At least 24 Malian servicemen killed, 29 injured in militant attack
World 05:09
Four injured, 37 detained in Tbilisi protests
Georgia 04:42
Severe weather hits three Austrian states, one dead
Europe 02:54
Bolivia's interim president cancels trip due to 'credible threat' as crisis roars on
World 02:04
Iran's Guards warn of 'decisive' action if unrest continues
Iran 01:16
Pompeo: US will terminate Iran sanctions waiver for enrichment plant Fordow
US 00:38
Trump Administration Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to Conduct Business With China’s Huawei
US 18 November 23:19