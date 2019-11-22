China's Great Wall Motor wins approval for BMW car plant

22 November 2019 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

China’s Great Wall Motor has gained domestic regulatory approval to build a factory in China together with BMW, it said on Friday, paving the way for the German carmaker to develop and build a low-emission Mini, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Since February 2018 BMW, which sells a little more than 2 million cars a year, and Chinese SUV manufacturer Great Wall, which sold more than 1 million vehicles last year, have tried to share the costs of building a low-cost electric vehicle on a joint platform to be used by both brands, but the project ran into regulatory hurdles.

The project, with total investment of 5.1 billion yuan ($724.4 million), will have annual capacity of 160,000 combustion engine cars for export, Great Wall said in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing.

The filing said plant construction will begin next year and be completed in 2022, but the company added that capacity for new energy vehicles has yet to be approved by authorities.

BMW declined to comment.

The two manufacturers had envisaged building low-emission vehicles in China, but a trade dispute between China and the United States had led BMW executives to freeze plans for the creation of a Chinese export hub.

“We have no basis for taking a decision at the moment. Whether this is financially viable and whether it makes sense needs to be evaluated,” BMW’s Chief Executive told journalists at the Geneva car show in March.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bitcoin plummets to a six-month low on China crackdown
Finance 17:27
Uzbekistan to use China's experience in creating FEZ
Business 16:22
China central bank cracks down on cryptocurrency trading in Shanghai
China 15:20
China's Xi says wants to work out 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
China 10:17
China revises up nominal 2018 GDP, moves step closer to doubling size of economy
Finance 09:59
Turkey decreases steel exports to China, Iran
World 21 November 17:18
Latest
GRETA project targets for development of organic agriculture sector in Georgia (Exclusive)
Business 18:08
Azerbaijani minister talks expanding, strengthening ties with Russia
Business 18:03
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys catalyst via tender
Tenders 17:50
Wind farms may ensure up to 17% of electricity demand in Azerbaijan
Society 17:49
Cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports in October 2019
Turkey 17:44
Over 150 Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey in 10 months (Exclusive)
Turkey 17:42
Uzbekistan implements II stage of ADB-funded energy project
Oil&Gas 17:38
EBRD seeks to open third office in Uzbekistan
Business 17:35
Georgia postpones application of Euro-5 diesel fuel standard
Oil&Gas 17:31