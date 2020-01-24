Ten cities of China's province of Hubei suspend transport connection over coronavirus outbreak

24 January 2020 07:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ten cities of the Chinese province of Hubei officially announced a suspension of transport connection over the outbreak of new coronavirus, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The unknown type of pneumonia was first detected in Wuhan in late December. Chinese experts later tentatively determined that this was a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labelled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus. More than 800 cases have already been confirmed across China, with 25 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Thailand. On Thursday, the World Health Organization said it was too early to declare a global emergency over the outbreak.

The so-called Wuhan coronavirus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses that caused SARS - Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome also originated in China in 2002 and resulted in the deaths of about 800 people all over the globe.

