Death toll from new coronavirus in China's Hubei province rises to 549, about 19,700 people infected

China's Hubei province has reported 70 new deaths from the coronavirus, as well as 2,987 new cases, the regional health commission said. This data brings the death toll from the new coronavirus in the province up to 549, with about 19,700 people infected, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Within the past 24 hours, the number of infected people has increased by 2,897 to 19,665. Over 630 people have been discharged from hospitals.

"As of 24:00 on 5 February 2020, 19,665 cases of pneumonia of new coronavirus infection have been reported in Hubei Province, including 10,117 cases in Wuhan. 14,314 cases are still being treated in hospital, including 2,328 severe cases and 756 critical cases", the health commission said in a statement.

The novel virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, and since then, cases of coronavirus have been registered in more than 20 countries. At least one fatality was registered outside China, in the Philippines.

Out of precaution, airports around the world have introduced security measures to screen the incoming passengers for the disease. Several global airlines have also suspended traffic with China over fears of spreading infection.

