Two dead, several hurt in Prague hotel fire

21 January 2018 00:53 (UTC+04:00)

Two people died and nine were injured in a fire at a hotel in the center of Prague on Saturday night, fire and rescue officials said, Reuters reports.

The fire occurred at Eurostars David Hotel, a block away from the Vltava River and near the Czech capital’s National Theatre.

Of those hurt, five people were seriously injured, the Prague Emergency Medical Service said.

“Unfortunately we were not able to help two people,” the EMS said on its Twitter.

No other details on the victims were given.

Seznam Zpravy news website reported the hotel has 152 beds.

Rescue officials had earlier said 40 were injured, although Czech media reported that most were treated for smoke inhalation on the spot and not taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire was not clear.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Czech government approves resignation after losing confidence vote
Europe 17 January 12:08
At least eight killed, dozens hurt in fire, stampede in Portugal
Europe 14 January 04:26
Czech Republic eyes to buy petroleum products from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10 January 08:12
Logistics - a priority for co-op between Azerbaijan, Czech Republic
Economy news 6 January 08:08
Czech Republic eyes to buy petroleum products from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 4 January 19:51
Fire reported at Clintons' Chappaqua, New York, property
Other News 4 January 01:23
23 hurt, including firefighter, in Bronx blaze
Other News 3 January 04:09
Logistics - a priority for co-op between Azerbaijan, Czech Republic
Economy news 2 January 16:03
Czech Republic offers Azerbaijan experience in water resource preservation
Economy news 2 January 14:58
Liverpool car park blaze destroys hundreds of vehicles on New Year's Eve
Other News 1 January 05:27
Child caused massive apartment fire killing 12
Other News 30 December 2017 00:23
Fire breaks out in Turkish paper mill
Turkey 29 December 2017 09:35
Twelve dead after fire sweeps through Bronx apartment building
World 29 December 2017 07:22
Fifteen dead in fire at Mumbai's Kamala Mills Complex, many Injured
World 29 December 2017 04:23
Fire in Philippine shopping mall kills 37
Other News 24 December 2017 12:57
Czech Republic’s Azerbaijan-assembled Tatra trucks to be exported
Economy news 19 December 2017 12:36
Consul: Czech Republic increasing issuance of long-term visas for Azerbaijani citizens
Society 19 December 2017 12:11
Direct flights may be launched between Azerbaijan, Czech Republic
Economy news 19 December 2017 12:09