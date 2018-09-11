Italy says U.N. rights chief remarks on migrants unfounded, unjust

11 September 2018 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Italy on Tuesday rejected remarks by U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on its treatment of migrants as “inappropriate, unfounded, unjust”, Reuters reports.

The foreign ministry, in a long and sharply worded statement, was responding to a speech in which Bachelet criticized Italy for denying entry to NGO rescue ships and announced the dispatching of a U.N. team to investigate a “sharp increase in acts of violence and racism against migrants.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Libyan army commander, Italian FM discuss mutual cooperation
Europe 06:26
UN chief calls for efforts to stem corruption
Other News 02:51
Russia, UN begin consultations on Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva
Russia 10 September 15:24
Genoa bridge reconstruction to cost 150-200 million euros, official says
Europe 9 September 23:23
Genoa bridge reconstruction to cost 150-200 million euros, official says
Europe 9 September 20:17
Turkmen GDP grows
Turkmenistan 9 September 10:30
Latest
Uzbek president to get acquainted with Tajik aluminum plant
Uzbekistan 13:30
US sanctions affecting lives of ordinary people, Iranian VP says
Politics 12:55
Kazakhstan to supply barley and corn to Chinese market
Economy news 12:38
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, China reaches historic high
Economy news 12:35
Oil prices climb ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran
Oil&Gas 12:33
Military vehicle blows up in Turkey
Turkey 12:28
Putin says Russia's defense ties with China based on trust
Russia 12:27
Camel breeding farm to open in south of Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:16
Net profit of KazMunayGas increases
Oil&Gas 12:06