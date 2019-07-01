Tusk suspends meeting of EU leaders for bilateral consultations on candidatures

1 July 2019 07:26 (UTC+04:00)

European Council President Donald Tusk has suspended a special meeting on candidatures for key positions in the EU institutions for additional bilateral consultations, and discussions will be resumed later, Tusk's spokesman Preben Aamann said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The 28 European leaders are meeting tonight, aiming to agree on candidates for president of the European Commission, president of Council and foreign policy chief.

The European Parliament will then vote for its own speaker this week, then a new director for the European Central Bank will be chosen.

