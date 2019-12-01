New EU Commission head to start with climate summit, Africa trip

1 December 2019 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

The new head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend a climate summit in Madrid and travel to Africa in her first week in the job, highlighting two of the key priorities for the EU executive over the next five years, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Von der Leyen has set high targets in the European Union’s policy to combat climate change, pledging to reduce the bloc’s carbon emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

On Sunday, her first day at the helm, she repeated to journalists her objective to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, meaning carbon emissions should be fully offset by measures that cut CO2, like planting trees.

Emphasizing the importance of the “Green Deal”, she will be in Madrid on Monday for the opening of the United Nations climate change conference, known formally as COP25.

That will be followed by legislative proposals from the Commission, expected on Dec. 11, aimed at turning her targets into legal texts that will need to be approved by EU states and lawmakers .

Her foreign policy priorities have so far been less clear.

“On Friday, I am going to do my first trip outside the EU. That will be to Africa,” von der Leyen told reporters, in another symbolic move meant to show Europe’s increased focus on the continent.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UN agency says extreme poverty, inequality remain Africa's top challenges
Other News 15 November 22:54
EIB to end financing for fossil fuel energy projects from late 2021
Oil&Gas 15 November 13:07
EU needs to learn the 'language of power', incoming chief says
Europe 9 November 02:03
Moscovici: No EU budget action against Italy for now
Europe 7 November 15:50
EU publishes 4th list of projects of common interest, Azerbaijani projects in
Oil&Gas 31 October 18:28
S. African president says encouraged by engagement with Russia
Other News 25 October 21:57
Latest
British PM vows to strengthen prison sentences after London attack
Europe 21:33
Bank of England's Carney to become U.N. climate finance envoy
Europe 20:55
TANAP to open up great opportunities for Azerbaijani gas supplies to Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 20:28
Germany's ruling coalition on collision course after SPD leadership vote
Europe 20:23
China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal
China 19:52
'War against nature must stop,' U.N. chief says before climate talks
Europe 18:56
Three feared dead in air crash in Alaska, U.S.
US 17:59
India to import 11,000 tonnes of onions from Turkey amid rising prices
Other News 16:51
Registration of candidates for parliamentary election starts in Iran
Politics 16:05