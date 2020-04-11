Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 4,133, deaths by 171
Germany’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 4,133 on Saturday to 117,658, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
That was lower than 5,323 reported on Friday, marking the first decline after four days of increases. The reported death toll rose by 171 to 2,544.
