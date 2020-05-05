Coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany at 0.71

Europe 5 May 2020 14:17 (UTC+04:00)
Coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany at 0.71

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in Germany is currently estimated at 0.71, the head of public health authority RKI said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

That number indicates that 100 infected people infect on average 71 others, meaning the number of new infections would fall over time.

