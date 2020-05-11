UK coronavirus recovery plan unveiled as death toll tops 32,000

The British government on Monday published the long-expected COVID-19 recovery plan, hoping to gradually ease the lockdown measures while at the same time getting the coronavirus pandemic under control, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the 50-page document, from this week those with jobs in food production, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution and scientific research in laboratories should return to the workplace.

People should aim to wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible and they come into contact with others that they do not normally meet, for example on public transport or in some shops, said the document.

Homemade cloth face-coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission in some circumstances, said the government.

Another 210 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Sunday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 32,065, the Department of Health and Social Care said Monday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.