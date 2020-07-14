Ryanair to reduce Irish flights over quarantine
Ryanair on Tuesday announced it was cutting 1,000 flights from its home Irish market in August and September and called on the government to drop a 14-day quarantine it said was doing “unrecoverable damage” to the tourist industry, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The Irish government this week is due to announce a list of EU countries exempt from the quarantine, but officials have indicated that the list is likely to be much shorter than that announced by neighbouring England.
