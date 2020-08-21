Home World Europe British public debt tops 2 trillion pounds for first time Europe 21 August 2020 10:24 (UTC+04:00) Britain’s public debt went above 2 trillion pounds for the first time in July as the government ramped up public spending to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters. Tags: Britain Follow Trend on Telegram. 