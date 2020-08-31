Number of German companies with short-time work declines in August
The share of German companies that have implemented short-time work plans declined to 37% in August from 42% in July, a poll by German economic institute Ifo showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Short-time work, also known as Kurzarbeit, allows employers to switch employees to working fewer hours or even none during a downturn.
