UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

Europe 1 December 2020 15:40 (UTC+04:00)
UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

British department store retailer Debenhams is to start a liquidation process that will see its stores close and the potential loss of 12,000 jobs, dealing another hammer blow to the country’s retail sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Debenhams administrators FRP Advisory said on Tuesday the decision to wind-down Debenhams followed its failure to find a buyer.

JD Sports Fashion confirmed on Tuesday it would not make an offer for the group.

The collapse of Debenhams, which trades from 124 UK stores, comes a day after Philip Green’s Arcadia fashion group entered administration, threatening about 13,000 jobs.

“Given the current trading environment and the likely prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook for a restructured operation is highly uncertain,” FRP said.

“The administrators have therefore regretfully concluded that they should commence a wind-down of Debenhams UK, whilst continuing to seek offers for all or parts of the business.”

FRP said Debenhams will continue to trade through its UK stores and online to clear its current and contracted stocks.

“On conclusion of this process, if no alternative offers have been received, the UK operations will close.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijanis in Switzerland protest against 'Le Temps' newspaper of succumbing to Armenian provocation
Azerbaijanis in Switzerland protest against 'Le Temps' newspaper of succumbing to Armenian provocation
Azerbaijan able to ensure safety of Christian sanctuaries in Karabakh - Russian ambassador
Azerbaijan able to ensure safety of Christian sanctuaries in Karabakh - Russian ambassador
Azerbaijan is a winner - Turkish government
Azerbaijan is a winner - Turkish government
Loading Bars
Latest
Production at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi, Garabagli fields adjusted under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 16:35
Georgia reveals Top-5 insurance companies by car insurance premiums Finance 16:34
Israeli startups raised over $900m in November Israel 16:31
Afrosiyob Palace hotel in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region put up for auction Business 16:24
Absolute volume of mortgage loans in Azerbaijan grows in 10M2020 Finance 16:22
Kazakhstan creating e-maps of farmlands to support farmers Business 16:20
Projects linking Turkmenistan with South Caucasus may be of great interest to Belgium - ambassador Business 16:15
Georgia sees increase in persimmon and caraway seeds export Business 16:12
Uzbekistan meets criteria for participation in GSP+, EU commission says Uzbekistan 16:10
Kazakhstan-based ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC looks to expand export supplies Business 16:08
Azerbaijan increases production of construction materials Construction 16:06
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces aviation fuels exports Oil&Gas 16:02
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Lachin (PHOTO) Politics 15:50
Georgia sees increase in volume of overdue loans Finance 15:47
Kazakhstan, Russia eye increasing mutual flights Transport 15:44
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. reduces petroleum products’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 15:44
UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated Europe 15:40
Pfizer-BioNTech seek EU emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine, target December rollout Europe 15:39
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 1 Society 15:37
Georgian Stock Exchange launches debut depositary notes Finance 15:31
Ukraine to launch new flights to Azerbaijan Transport 15:30
Employment in Iran's Zanjan Province increases Business 15:28
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for spare parts Tenders 15:24
Gas supply projects for Kazakh cities to help improve social conditions of citizens Oil&Gas 15:22
Azerbaijanis in Switzerland protest against 'Le Temps' newspaper of succumbing to Armenian provocation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:22
Wheat cultivation increases in Iran Business 15:16
OPEC+ likely to reach compromise to delay increase in production Oil&Gas 15:04
Give city of Marseille to Armenians, change its name, create second state for them there - President Aliyev to French Senate Politics 15:02
Baku Textile Factory to produce millions of face masks during December 2020 Business 14:59
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for November 2020 Business 14:57
Georgia reports 3,759 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 14:56
We are back Lachin! - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 14:55
EU supports Georgia in strengthening electricity market reforms Oil&Gas 14:52
Pensions to increase in Georgia from January 1 Finance 14:50
Singapore Cooperation Enterprise to support e-commerce dev't in Kazakhstan Business 14:45
Azerbaijan confirms 4,426 new COVID-19 cases, 1,995 recoveries Society 14:45
Azerbaijan's volume of deposits in national currency edges up Finance 14:44
Iranian gov't has one-month deadline to suspend implementation of NPT Additional Protocol Politics 14:38
Current average cotton yield in Azerbaijan exceeds last year's - Agriculture Ministry Business 14:35
Import of defense industry products by Georgia from Turkey up Turkey 14:30
More private Turkmen companies manufacture dairy products Business 14:28
Uzbekneftegaz JSC opens tender for IT services Tenders 14:28
Pilot cargo transportation between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan carried out via digital procedure Transport 14:28
Uzbekistan's Kafolat Insurance Company shows solid financial performance amid coronavirus lockdowns Finance 14:27
Georgian Phazis Oil Company implementing Kulevi high-technology oil refinery project Oil&Gas 14:27
AzerTelecom’s digital infrastructure project along bottom of Caspian Sea discussed at “Turkmentel 2020” conference (PHOTO) Economy 14:26
Azerbaijan establishing connection with its integral part, Nakhchivan. Azerbaijan connects with Turkey - President Aliyev Politics 14:26
People living in Nagorno-Karabakh today are citizens of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 14:24
We are demonstrating to whole world that we are great, invincible people - President Aliyev Politics 14:23
A new era begins for our country - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:17
I wonder what conditions Pashinyan can put forward today and who he can put forward those seven conditions to - President Aliyev Politics 14:16
Armenia, you are a dead end. We made you a dead end - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:11
Festive procession in Baku in connection with liberation of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district (PHOTO) Society 14:08
Activities of Iran's Arak nuclear reactor to restore soon Nuclear Program 14:05
President Aliyev comments on implementation of statement signed on 10 November Politics 14:05
Lachin corridor passes through city of Lachin, therefore, we propose to build new corridor - President Aliyev Politics 13:57
Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance in Turkmenistan Tenders 13:51
Lachin residents visit Alley of Martyrs in Azerbaijan’s Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:49
In matter of 44 days, we destroyed equipment Armenia been collecting for 30 years - President Aliyev Politics 13:49
Activity of Azerbaijani users on Facebook greatly increases ICT 13:43
President Aliyev names destroyed, taken as spoils of war equipment of Armenian army Politics 13:37
Azerbaijani banks increase demand for foreign currency Finance 13:34
Half of Armenia’s wheat harvest came from our lands - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:32
Azerbaijan decreases value of copper products import in 10M2020 Business 13:25
Armenia did not want to return single centimeter of land to us - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:24
Unlike Armenian leadership, we have strategic vision - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:23
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Khuzestan Province grows Business 13:22
Initial version of statement suggested that width of Lachin corridor should be 30 kilometers, I was categorically against this - President Aliyev Politics 13:22
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is gone - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:19
When Lachin district was occupied, there was struggle for power in Baku - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:17
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:16
Armenia had no other option – either to be completely destroyed or to sign act of surrender - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:11
Georgia discusses assistance package with international financial institutions Business 13:10
Iran’s NICICO boosts capital Finance 13:08
Android operating system's share in Azerbaijani market grows ICT 13:08
Azerbaijan's GDP in non-oil sector grows Finance 13:07
Azerbaijan recorded rapid development of payment ecosystem - Association of Banks Finance 13:07
Armenia either had to be completely destroyed or sign it. What do others care about that? - President Aliyev Politics 13:06
New reality emerged in our region, Azerbaijan created this reality - President Aliyev Politics 13:06
If someone wants to interfere with statement signed on 10 November, they will be faced with our tough position - President Aliyev Politics 13:05
I always said that if Lachin, Kalbajar and Shusha did not return to Azerbaijan, then there can be no agreement - President Aliyev Politics 13:03
Armenian side believed that entire Lachin district should be given to them as corridor, unfortunately, some Western circles supported this position - President Aliyev Politics 13:01
Iran's parliament approves plan to lift sanctions Business 13:00
Uzbekistan prepares new strategy to tackle corruption, shadow economy Uzbekistan 12:58
Iran's export to Afghanistan increases Business 12:57
Famous chocolate manufacturing company enters Georgian market Business 12:56
Turkmenistan takes its citizens out of Turkey on charter flight due to COVID-19 Transport 12:48
Softbank buys 10.1% stake in Sweden's Sinch Europe 12:48
Google Chrome continues to be most popular web browser in Azerbaijan ICT 12:48
Uzbek Finance Ministry names largest taxpayers in 2021 Finance 12:47
Lachin corridor cleared of Armenian occupying forces - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:47
Amazon brings macOS to cloud in a boost to Apple app developers US 12:45
Most of our forests remain intact because enemy could not get into these forests - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:45
We will try to return former internally displaced persons to all districts liberated from occupation as soon as possible - President Aliyev Politics 12:44
Iran implements plan on offshore fish farming Business 12:42
Turkmenistan's Institute of Chemistry working on multiple areas of research Business 12:34
USAID assists Uzbekistan in joining International Plant Protection Convention Business 12:34
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs invited to partake in 'Time to Export' forum Business 12:33
World crude and non-conventional oil imports up Oil&Gas 12:27
Turkey records decline in volume of Trabzon Airport's cargo, passenger traffic Turkey 12:27
All news