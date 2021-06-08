Elbit Systems wins night-vision system contract in UK

Elbit Systems Ltd. has announced today that its UK subsidiary Elbit Systems UK Limited has been awarded an initial contract worth approximately £11.5 million ($16 million) by the UK Ministry of Defence to provide the UK Armed Forces with XACT Night Vision Goggles (NVG). The initial contract will be performed over an 18-month period with the potential for additional follow-on orders over a period of five years, the company said, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Elbit Systems UK will supply the lightweight micro binocular XACT nv33 NVGs in a helmet-mounted configuration. According to Elbit Systems, XACT nv33 NVG improves mission efficiency during dark conditions and enables safe, off-road vehicle driving without headlights. The company adds that systems from the XACT family have been selected by a number of NATO countries including Germany and the Netherlands, as well as by Israel, and are operationally proven.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said: "The XACT nv33 NVG systems have already been proven to enhance the operational effectiveness of several militaries around the world and we are pleased with the opportunity to provide this capability to the UK. The manufacturing and delivery of the XACT nv33 NVGs will create more skilled jobs in the UK and demonstrate freedom of action and value for money to the UK customer."