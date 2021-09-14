Gas price in Europe surpasses $800 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas in Europe during trading on September 14 broke a record and exceeded $800 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the ICE exchange, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

So, the price of the October futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands on Tuesday reached $801.2 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 65.5 euro per MWh.

Earlier, the price of gas exceeded $770, $780 and $790 per 1,000 cubic meters.

On Monday, the price of natural gas in Europe exceeded $730, $740, $750 and $760 per 1,000 cubic meters.