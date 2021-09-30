French inflation hit near 10-year high of 2.7% in September
French inflation rose in September slightly less than expected but still reached its highest rate in nearly a decade, preliminary data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
INSEE said its EU-harmonised consumer prices index fell 0.2% from August, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 2.7%, up from 2.4% in August.
The September rate was the highest since December 2011, but was slightly below an average forecast for 2.8% in a Reuters poll of 24 economists' expectations.
As is the currently the case in many countries, surging energy prices are driving the inflation spike in France. They rose 14.4% over one year in September, INSEE said
