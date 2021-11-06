UK records another 34,029 new coronavirus cases

Another 34,029 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,241,916, according to official figures released Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported a further 193 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 141,588. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There are currently 9,160 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data came as the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in England has increased more slowly over a two-week period, but the trend was uncertain in the week ending Oct. 30, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 remained highest for those in school Years 7 to 11, at 7.47 percent in the week ending Oct 30, the ONS reported.

The coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number in England is between 0.9 and 1.1, the latest official figures showed.

The R number indicates the average number of people each COVID-positive person goes on to infect.

Meanwhile, more than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures showed. More than 16 percent have received booster jabs, or the third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.