5.1-magnitude quake jolts off Cyprus
Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken off Cyprus, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Feb/ 3, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 114 kilometers west of the Limassol city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 65 kilometer.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
According to Turkish media, the earthquake was felt in Antalya, Mugla, Adana, Mersin and Hatay.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Turkey pursuing normalization of relations with Armenia with consent and approval of Azerbaijan - official
National values are also needed to protect our country from external influences and not to break the moral bonds between generations - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan plans to conduct measures for restoring flora, fauna in liberated territories - state service
Young Azerbaijanis serve in army with pride, accomplish all tasks with dignity - chief of general staff (PHOTO)
Goal of Soros supporters to turn youth against their state, ancestors, and history - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani society and the Azerbaijani government unequivocally stand guard over national interests today - President Ilham Aliyev
Today, Azerbaijan moving forward with confidence, main tasks facing country resolved - President Ilham Aliyev (OPENING SPEECH)