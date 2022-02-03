5.1-magnitude quake jolts off Cyprus

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken off Cyprus, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Feb/ 3, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 114 kilometers west of the Limassol city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 65 kilometer.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

According to Turkish media, the earthquake was felt in Antalya, Mugla, Adana, Mersin and Hatay.