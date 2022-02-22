Ukrainian President to consider breaking diplomatic relations with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Ukraine will consider severance of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint briefing with President of Estonia Alar Karis, Trend reports citing Ukrainian media.

According to President Zelensky, he received a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the break in diplomatic ties between Ukraine and Russia.

"I'm going to revise and work on this issue right after our press conference," he said.