Number of European countries support early accession of Ukraine to the EU
Presidents of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia believe that Ukraine deserves the prospect of immediate accession to the EU, Trend reports citing media.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan achieved victory in Second Karabakh War under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Prosecutor demands punishment for Armenian nationals accused of terrorism in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar during trial in Baku
Azerbaijanis evacuated from most dangerous districts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv to border with Poland - honorary consulate
Azerbaijan discloses priority specialties within state program for education at prestigious foreign universities