Spain rescues 104 migrants at sea

Spain's Maritime Safety and Rescue Agency (SASEMAR) saved 104 lives, including those of 10 children, on Tuesday when they detected two inflatable dinghies in the Atlantic Ocean attempting to cross from the northwest coast of Africa to the Canary Islands, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One of the dinghies was detected 92 kilometers from the island of Gran Canaria It carried 35 men, nine women and four children, all of whom were of sub-Saharan origin. They were rescued by the Salvamar Macondo patrol boat and arrived in port at around 11 p.m. local time.

The second rescue was carried out by the Guardamar Calliope rescue vessel after the dinghy had been detected by a rescue plane.

This dinghy contained 38 men, 12 women and six children, who once again were of sub-Saharan origin.

The rescues took the total number of immigrants who have reached the Canary Islands by boat or been rescued in the surrounding waters to just over 7,700, which is 52 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

The migrant route from the northwest coast of Africa to the Canary Islands is considered to be one of the most dangerous in the world. The "Right to Life" report by the charitable organization Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders), which was published in early January, calculated that at least 4,016 people lost their lives in 2021 attempting to make the crossing, although the number is almost certainly higher.