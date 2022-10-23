New Italian PM says Italy is ready to work with NATO

New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said she was ready to closely work with NATO, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Ready to work with NATO, that is more than a military alliance: a bulwark of common values we’ll never stop standing for," she said on Twitter in a reply to NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

Meloni was replying to multiple congratulations as she assumed office as prime minister. Along the lines of cooperation with NATO, she also replied to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that "USA and all our NATO partners can count on us to support at our best the brave people of Ukraine and to enforce our strategic partnership."