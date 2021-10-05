Israel launches plan to develop energy storage techs

The Israeli Ministry of Energy announced a plan for developing innovative energy storage technologies and setting up demonstration facilities in the field, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As part of the plan, the ministry will provide hi-tech companies, scientists and entrepreneurs who develop storage technologies and set up demonstration facilities, with a total of 20 million shekels (about 6.21 million U.S. dollars).

These technologies have the potential to reduce costs and increase storage hours, the ministry noted.

The plan includes three categories, of using batteries in the electricity market, using hydrogen, and using other technologies for energy storage purposes.

The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions requires a shift to renewable energy, which is usually unstable and unavailable around the clock, the ministry said.

This trend, as well as the move to electricity-based transportation, reinforce the need to expand the use and promotion of energy storage, it added.

"The drop in storage prices over the past decade, mainly of batteries, by more than 80 percent, has made it more worthwhile to use", the ministry concluded.