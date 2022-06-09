Israel reports 4,757 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 13

The Israeli Health Ministry reported 4,757 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the country's highest daily figure since April 13, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Israel's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, has risen from 1.1 to 1.2, according to the ministry.

The R number is an indicator of the pace of the COVID-19 spread, measuring the average number of people that a person carrying the virus goes on to infect.

When the R number tops 1, the number of COVID-19 patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.

This is the highest R number in Israel since the same rate of 1.2 was reported on March 29. In early May, the figure was as low as 0.73.

Earlier in the day, a ministry expert panel discussed the recent rise in COVID-19 morbidity in the country, and recommended wearing face masks indoors, especially in gatherings, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The experts have not yet recommended starting a campaign for a fifth vaccine dose, but will continue to discuss this option, the ministry statement said.