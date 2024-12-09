Israeli army enters Syrian territory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Israeli army has advanced beyond the buffer zone on the border with Syria in the Golan Heights region, The New York Times (NYT) reported citing two Israeli officials, Trend reports.

According to Israeli officials, the redeployment of Israeli troops beyond the Golan Heights is due to the fact that former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left the country, and this could lead to increased instability in the region.

Indirect confirmation of the presence of the army of the Jewish state beyond the buffer zone, according to the publication, were statements by the Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli army Herzi Halevi about the deployment of troops on Syrian territory.