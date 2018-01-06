NSA chief Mike Rogers expected to retire from agency in spring

Mike Rogers, director of the US National Security Agency, reportedly announced to agency staff Friday that he is planning to retire this spring, Sputnik reported.

According to reports, Rogers indicated that a successor will be nominated and approved by the US Senate by the end of January.

​The announcement was broken to the media when Ellen Nakashima, a Washington Post reporter, tweeted that Rogers gave his colleagues advance notice of his intention to depart from the agency.

The 58-year-old official is also the head of the US Cyber Command. An official announcement of his retirement has not yet been made.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news