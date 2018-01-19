Egypt, Ethiopia leaders say Nile dam must not ruin relations

19 January 2018 01:31 (UTC+04:00)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pledged on Thursday not to let differences over a dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile river ruin relations with Addis Ababa, Reuters reported.

Ethiopia hopes the hydroelectric Grand Renaissance Dam will make it Africa’s largest power exporter.

Egypt says it threatens its water supply which relies almost exclusively on the Nile that runs from Ethiopia through Sudan and Egypt to the Mediterranean Sea. Addis Ababa says it will have no impact.

Sisi said negotiations with its two African neighbors were progressing and said a deadlock over a disputed, ongoing study on the dam’s impact must end.

“The Nile basin enjoys great resources and capabilities that makes it a source of interconnection, building and development, not a source of conflict,” Sisi told reporters after meeting Ethiopia’s prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, in Cairo.

Hailemariam echoed his comments: “We must make sure that this great river never becomes an object of competition, mistrust or conflict.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Egypt sets presidential election date
Arab World 8 January 19:49
Egypt orders detention of four men over hot air balloon crash
Arab World 6 January 18:27
Egypt balloon crash at popular Luxor resort kills tourist
World 5 January 14:58
Egypt's Grand Mufti endorses Bitcoin trading ban
World 3 January 12:48
Egypt to extend state of emergency for three months
Other News 2 January 20:09
Two brothers killed in armed attack on liquor store in Egypt
Arab World 2 January 00:53
Egypt's ex-president Morsi reportedly sentenced to 3 years in prison
Other News 30 December 2017 22:20
Egypt's police kill 3 terrorists in southern Cairo raid
Arab World 30 December 2017 21:18
Gunman kills 11 in attacks on Coptic church, Christian-owned shop in Egypt (UPDATED)
Other News 30 December 2017 02:11
Egypt's police kill militant tried to storm a Church in Cairo (UPDATED)
Arab World 29 December 2017 15:51
FM: Egypt stands for normalization of relations with Turkey
Turkey 25 December 2017 09:47
Egypt security forces kill nine suspected militants in raid: ministry
Other News 24 December 2017 20:27
Hundreds attack coptic church in Egypt
Arab World 24 December 2017 06:03
President Aliyev receives Grand Mufti of Egypt (PHOTO)
Politics 21 December 2017 14:27
At least 61 dead after days of violence in Ethiopia's Oromiya region
World 18 December 2017 12:05
Egypt condemns deadly church attack in Pakistan
Arab World 17 December 2017 21:43
Russian military working on deal to use Egyptian air bases: document
World 30 November 2017 17:04
Turkey declares day of mourning for deadly Egypt attack
Turkey 26 November 2017 20:34