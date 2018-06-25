Saudi Arabia defeats Egypt 2-1 in World Cup group stage match

Saudi Arabia won 2-1 in the match vs Egypt on Monday in the last game of the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship, TASS reported.

On the Saudi side, the goals were scored by Salman al-Faraj [45, penalty goal] and Salem al-Dawsari [90+5]. Mohammed Salah scored a goal for Egypt [22].

Al-Faraj failed to convert a penalty kick at the 41st minute. It was rebuffed by Essam El-Hadary the Egyptian goalkeeper, who became the oldest footballer in the history of World Cup championships, as he had turned 45 years old.

The game, which the teams played in Volgograd, drew 36,823 spectators to the Volgograd Arena stadium that has 43,713 seats.

The Saudi team scored its first victory in World Cup championships since 1994, when it won 1-0 vs Belgium.

Egypt has never scored victories in world championships. The team took part in the World Cup final stages in 1934 and 1990, losing two matches and ending another two in a draw.

