Blast sends 2 firefighters, officer to hospital in Madison

11 July 2018 06:49 (UTC+04:00)

Two firefighters and a police officer have been hurt in a gas leak and explosion in a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin, the AP reported.

Lt. Kevin Konopacki says all three were taken to a hospital after the explosion Monday evening in downtown Sun Prairie, a community of about 30,000. Konopacki says he doesn’t know if anyone else was hurt.

Konopacki says firefighters and police responded to a reported gas leak about 6:20 p.m. Witnesses reported the explosion about 7:15 p.m. A utility spokeswoman says a contractor had struck a natural gas line in the area.

Authorities evacuated a five-block radius and set up a shelter at Sun Prairie High School.

