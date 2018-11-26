Libya, Germany discuss security cooperation

Libyan Interior Minister Fat'hi Bashagha met with German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza here on Sunday to discuss bilateral security cooperation, Xinhua reported.

Bashagha said that his ministry is "seeking full security cooperation with Germany in training, information technology, crime control, national safety, and other security fields," according to the ministry's statement later on Sunday.

He also stressed the importance of securing southern Libyan border against illegal immigration, "which has become a concern for Libya and the world."

Owcza confirmed that Germany seeks to strengthen security collaboration with Libya through the UN Mission in Libya, by helping solve all Libyan security issues, the statement said.

Libyan security services struggle to train and equip their personnel amid years of turmoil.

