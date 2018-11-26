Libya, Germany discuss security cooperation

26 November 2018 08:03 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan Interior Minister Fat'hi Bashagha met with German Ambassador to Libya Oliver Owcza here on Sunday to discuss bilateral security cooperation, Xinhua reported.

Bashagha said that his ministry is "seeking full security cooperation with Germany in training, information technology, crime control, national safety, and other security fields," according to the ministry's statement later on Sunday.

He also stressed the importance of securing southern Libyan border against illegal immigration, "which has become a concern for Libya and the world."

Owcza confirmed that Germany seeks to strengthen security collaboration with Libya through the UN Mission in Libya, by helping solve all Libyan security issues, the statement said.

Libyan security services struggle to train and equip their personnel amid years of turmoil.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bank Melli Iran denies reports about internet cut off in Hamburg branch
Finance 25 November 14:18
More skilled workers immigrate to Germany from non-EU countries
Europe 24 November 05:19
Italian top diplomat highlights Russia’s key role in resolving Libyan issue
Europe 22 November 16:33
China's German ambassador: China will open but not all at once
China 22 November 14:02
Germany, France eye first contract for new fighter jet in early 2019
Europe 22 November 01:35
Merkel hopes Spain's Brexit deal objection can be resolved by Sunday
Europe 21 November 13:10
Latest
Ebola vaccination for high-risk health workers in Uganda hits 1,000 mark
Other News 08:24
Hundreds wounded in western Iran earthquake (UPDATED)
Society 07:32
20 Deliverables for 2020: Lithuania interested in Azerbaijan’s active participation (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:03
Israel closes gas pipeline deal with Greece, Cyprus, Italy
Israel 06:22
Mexico to deport about 500 migrants who 'violently' tried to 'illegally' cross the U.S. Border
US 05:41
Storm strands U.S. holiday travelers, hundreds of flights canceled
US 05:02
US temporarily closes Mexico border checkpoint, fires tear gas to disperse crowd
US 04:26
Britain must talk further about how to leave EU - Merkel
Europe 03:51
Blackout hits western Mongolia
Other News 03:11