Colombia FARC leader Timochenko to attend Mexican inauguration

1 December 2018 04:42 (UTC+04:00)

The former commander of Colombia’s demobilized FARC rebels, Rodrigo Londono, traveled to Mexico on Friday to attend the inauguration of new leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Reuters reports according to Colombia’s peace tribunal.

The trip by Londono, who now heads the FARC’s political party and is better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, marks the first time he has attended an inauguration.

The 2016 peace deal between the government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) put an end to the group’s role in more than five decades of war in the Andean country that killed 260,000 people and displaced millions.

Londono’s trip was approved by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) tribunal, which is tasked with trying FARC and military leadership for human rights violations and war crimes.

Londono, 59, is allowed to remain outside of Colombia between Friday and Dec. 4, the tribunal said in a statement.

He traveled to Mexico City for the Saturday ceremony with another former guerrilla after being invited by Mexico’s Labor Party, which is part of Lopez Obrador’s coalition.

The FARC debuted as a political party in March legislative elections, receiving just 50,000 votes. It has 10 legislative seats guaranteed to them through 2026 under the peace deal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Colombia must invest in education to have peace, singer Shakira says
Other News 3 November 07:11
Trump cancels trip to Colombia, citing schedule reason
US 3 November 05:53
Colombian helicopter crash kills crew of 4
Other News 20 October 23:05
Leader of Colombia rebel dissident group killed, president says
Other News 8 September 23:59
Ecuador's president fires transit chiefs in wake of deadly crash
Other News 16 August 05:36
Colombia to ask U.N. for special envoy to manage Venezuelan migrant crisis
Other News 11 August 01:55
Latest
U.S., Canada, Mexico sign trade deal, Trump shrugs off Congress hurdle
US 05:55
Macron and Abe seek to avert Renault-Nissan row
Europe 03:58
BRICS slam protectionism as China-U.S. spat overshadows G20 talks
US 03:03
Small plane crashes in metropolitan Sao Paulo, two killed (PHOTO)
Other News 02:07
500 million Marriott guests may be affected by massive data breach
World 01:54
Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake in Alaska
US 00:29
7.0-magnitude quake hits Anchorage, Alaska: USGS
US 30 November 23:24
Saudi-owned TV says Trump and Saudi crown prince had friendly meeting
US 30 November 22:41
Trump says some good signs on talks with China
US 30 November 21:49