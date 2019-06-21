EU's Tusk: Brexit deal not open for renegotiation

21 June 2019 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

European Union leaders are looking forward to working with a new British prime minister, but the divorce agreement signed by Theresa May is not open for renegotiation, the chairman of the leaders Donald Tusk said on Friday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Speaking after an EU summit, Tusk summarized the position of the 27 EU countries that will remain in the EU after Britain leaves at the end of October.

“We want to avoid a disorderly Brexit and establish a future relationship that is as close as possible with the UK, we are open for talks when it comes to the Declaration on the future UK-EU relations if the position of the United Kingdom were to evolve, but the Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan-Russia partnership: good example of how to find common ground
Commentary 16:06
EU leaders fail to agree on candidates for top posts
Europe 07:02
EU leaders vote for 6 more months of economic sanctions against Russia
World 00:24
Johnson and Hunt fight for British PM job
Europe 20 June 23:29
Germany's Merkel hopes for ambitious EU goal to cut carbon emissions
Other News 20 June 16:56
Visegrad group to agree common stance on EU's 2050 climate goals: Hungary
Other News 20 June 16:29
Latest
Trump says he halted U.S. strike on Iran over possible casualties
Other News 17:53
Lukoil Uzbekistan opens tender for purchase of transformer
Tenders 17:47
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, UNEC to co-op in educational, scientific fields (PHOTO)
Business 17:45
Kazakh oil refining plant to increase benzol export to Russia
Oil&Gas 17:42
Uzbekistan, China set up JV
ICT 17:34
International airlines' response to FAA on Iran airspace
Other News 17:29
Military prosecutors appointed in two Azerbaijani districts
Society 17:17
Income of Azerbaijani population increases
Economy 17:14
Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights comments on Tbilisi events
South Caucasus 17:14