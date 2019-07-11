Merkel says German coalition discord over EU top job 'is not easy'

Opposition by Germany’s Social Democrats, junior partners in the ruling coalition, to the nomination of conservative Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission chief is making governing difficult, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“We are working for Mrs von der Leyen to be elected,” Merkel, also a conservative, told a news conference after meeting Denmark’s prime minister in Berlin.

“I is not an easy situation - I want to say that emphatically - that the coalition partner is not pulling together with us here,” she added.

