Papua New Guinea sends team to Singapore to renegotiate Total LNG deal

15 August 2019 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Papua New Guinea has dispatched a team to Singapore to renegotiate its Papua LNG agreement with French oil major Total SA (TOTF.PA), the country’s petroleum minister said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The state negotiating team, which includes Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua, left on Thursday for Singapore and will return early next week with a report, a statement by the minister’s officer said.

The Papua LNG project is a joint venture between Total, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Australia’s Oil Search Ltd (OSH.AX).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Singapore slashes 2019 growth forecast stoking recession fears
Other News 13 August 10:38
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore
Politics 9 August 11:03
Total sells 30% interest in Trapil
Oil&Gas 5 August 17:54
Malaysian company may organize JV with Uzbekistan
Economy 2 August 11:34
Uzbekistan may start production of world’s most expensive berries
Economy 1 August 11:26
Major oil companies to support further digitalization of Kazakhstan
Economy 30 July 16:29
Latest
In 'clear warning', Chinese paramilitary forces exercise near Hong Kong
Other News 11:31
Iran still in talks with China, India over oil, gas projects
Oil&Gas 11:21
Turkmen refinery further extends tender for construction of oil pier
Tenders 11:08
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 11:07
Turkmen ministry extends tender to organize production of chemical fibers
Tenders 10:59
Azerbaijan continues large-scale reconstruction of roads (PHOTO)
Society 10:59
Media: Turkey to create 10 military bases in northern Syria
Turkey 10:52
Amazon web services establishes cloud infrastructure in Israel
Israel 10:42
Food prices may rise from first half of September in Georgia
Economy 10:40