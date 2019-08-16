DPRK fires two projectiles

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Friday local time, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The projectiles were fired from DPRK's eastern coastal county of Tongchon earlier in the day, according to the JCS. No other details were immediately known, including their type, flight range and maximum altitude.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a brief release.

