China strikes back in trade dispute with U.S. with new tariffs

23 August 2019 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

China unveiled on Friday retaliatory tariffs against about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods, putting an additional 10% on top of existing rates in the latest tit-for-tat exchange in a protracted dispute between the world’s top two economies, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The latest salvo from China comes after the United States unveiled tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, including consumer electronics, scheduled to go into effect in two stages on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

China’s commerce ministry said in a statement it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States including agricultural products such as soybeans, crude oil and small aircraft. China is also reinstituting tariffs on cars and auto parts originating from the United States.

“China’s decision to implement additional tariffs was forced by the U.S.’s unilateralism and protectionism,” the Chinese ministry said in a statement, adding that its retaliatory tariffs would also take effect in two stages on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15.

U.S. equity index futures fell on the news of China’s tariffs, pointing to opening losses on Wall Street.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox Business News separately that trade negotiations with China would still go on behind closed doors.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office had no immediate comment on China’s tariffs announcement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Huawei says impact of U.S. trade restrictions less than feared
Other News 15:31
Pompeo tells Trudeau U.S. focused on release of two Canadians in China
Other News 14:34
Kazakhstan and Germany to develop a roadmap for expansion of investment cooperation
Economy 14:06
Oil prices nudge higher, eyes on speech by Fed chair
Other News 13:11
New allies Vietnam, Australia express concern over South China Sea tensions
Other News 10:31
North Korea calls Pompeo 'diehard toxin,' says ready for dialogue or standoff with U.S.
US 10:10
Latest
Turkish FM: Ankara will defend rights of Turkish Cypriots
Turkey 17:13
Expert: Azerbaijan intends to distribute letter about so-called "NKR" in UN
Politics 17:11
Most trips of Georgian citizens abroad are to Turkey, Azerbaijan
Economy 17:00
New JSC in oil, gas sector of Uzbekistan to address energy needs (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:59
EU piles pressure on Brazil over Amazon fires
Europe 16:49
Iran to inaugurate 25 projects in 9 airports
Economy 16:30
Important for Europe to stay united on Iran: French official
Europe 16:22
Uzbek company delivers record amount of cement
Economy 16:19
Wizz Air launches new flights from Kutaisi, Georgia
Tourism 16:18