Australia's Perenti says 19 of its employees killed in Burkina Faso attack

8 November 2019 08:50 (UTC+04:00)

Australian mining services provider Perenti Global Ltd PRN.AX said on Friday that 19 of its employees were among the more than three dozen people killed in the ambush of a convoy ferrying hundreds of workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Gold miner Semafo Inc (SMF.TO) said five of its buses with a military escort came under fire on Wednesday on the road to its Boungou mine in the eastern region of Est.

The attack killed at least 37 and wounded 60, local authorities said.

Perenti said 20 of its employees were also hospitalised in the attack.

The Perenti employees killed or wounded worked for its African Mining Services unit, which had been contracted by Semafo for work at its Boungou mine.

The company said those numbers were yet to be officially confirmed. It added that its work at the Boungou mine was suspended and it was planning to send staff back to their homes and assess the impact of the suspension on its earnings guidance for the 2020 financial year.

In a separate statement, Geodrill Ltd (GEO.TO) said two of its employees were killed in the incident.

It remains unclear how many people were in the convoy, what their nationalities were or how many were missing. But two security sources said dozens may still be unaccounted for.

The identity of the assailants was unclear, but Burkina Faso is struggling to combat surging Islamist violence in remote eastern and northern scrubland areas of the West African state.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Australia central bank gives up on wage growth, open to further easing
Other News 09:26
Austrian Airlines plans to cut 500 jobs to reduce costs
Other News 4 November 21:19
India to continue talks on RCEP trade deal: Australian minister
Other News 4 November 08:47
Australia and China vow to work on repairing bilateral relationship
China 4 November 05:55
IIlegal loggers kill Amazon indigenous warrior who guarded forest, wound another
Other News 2 November 22:33
Australian regulator files privacy suit against Google alleging location data misuse
Other News 29 October 09:54
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices up on Nov. 7
Oil&Gas 10:18
Turkmenistan's oil concern to looks to buy vehicles via tender
Tenders 10:17
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of telecommunications equipment
Tenders 10:13
Gas flow increases at Zhanubiy Tandircha field in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:10
Turkmenistan state commercial bank opens tender to conduct audit
Tenders 09:40
UPS liable for shipping contraband cigarettes in New York, damages reduced
US 09:40
China's October exports, imports fall less than expected
China 09:37
Australia central bank gives up on wage growth, open to further easing
Other News 09:26
Azerbaijani FM, Lithuanian delegation discuss cooperation prospects
Politics 09:24