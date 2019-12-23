Road carnages claim 589 lives in S. Africa since start of festive season

23 December 2019 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 589 people have been killed on South African roads since the start of this year's festive season, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fatalities were the result of 489 crashes, the minister said in his latest update on road fatalities during the festive season which began in mid-November.

The toll remained high despite a 25 percent drop from the same period last year, when 839 people were killed in 656 fatal accidents, the minister said.

"The majority of those who died were pedestrians, at 39 percent, followed by passengers, at 34 percent, drivers, at 26 percent, and cyclists, at 1 percent," Mbalula said.

The minister attributed most of the fatal accidents to drunk driving, speeding, and reckless and negligent driving.

Law enforcement agencies have made 2,915 arrests, a slight drop from the 3,052 arrests recorded during the same period last year, according to the minister.

The drop represented a slight improvement in driver behavior, Mbalula said.

"However, we remain concerned about the high number of people who continue to drive under the influence of alcohol," he said.

Among those arrested this year, 1,397 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 272 were arrested for speeding, Mbalula said.

The minister vowed to utilize every possible avenue in law to oppose bail for those caught speeding in excess of 200 km/h in a 120 km/h zone as well for those arrested for drunk, reckless and negligent driving, "as these are major contributing factors to the high levels of fatalities on our roads."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
12 killed, 10 hurt as minibus overturns in India
Other News 23 November 08:51
South African Airways agrees deal to end eight-day strike
Other News 22 November 23:05
Death toll from 3-bus collision in Mexico climbs to 13
Other News 20 November 04:05
UK lawmaker to cast blame on global banks in South Africa Zuma corruption
Other News 18 November 07:02
33 injured in N. France bus accident
Europe 3 November 21:15
South African police arrest 100 people in protest against xenophobia
Other News 30 October 22:08
Latest
Azerbaijani CEC discloses results of municipal elections
Politics 21:02
CEC reviews video footage shot at municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:56
Azerbaijan’s CEC reviews appeals in connection with municipal elections
Society 20:48
CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly talks outcome of municipal elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 20:28
Azerbaijani FM meets speaker of Georgian parliament (PHOTO)
Politics 20:16
Iran's private sector waiting for solutions to problems in electric power industry
Business 20:01
Voting in municipal elections ends in Azerbaijan
Society 19:51
Iran’s daily gasoline consumption down to 75.5 million liters
Oil&Gas 19:36
Expert: Municipal elections in Azerbaijan comply with Election Code
Politics 19:27