Australia unveils $1.6 billion health package to combat coronavirus

Other News 11 March 2020 10:24 (UTC+04:00)
Australia unveils $1.6 billion health package to combat coronavirus

Australia announced a A$2.4 billion ($1.56 billion) health package on Wednesday that proposes setting up fever clinics and offering cost-free facilities for people to consult doctors over video calls, as it combats the spread of the coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Australia has been struggling to contain the disease, which is expected to take a significant economic toll, with the Treasury department warning the outbreak would cut at least half a percentage point from economic growth in the first quarter.

“Just under $1.2 billion of that will actually, we anticipate, be spent this financial year, particularly as the virus and its impacts ramp up in the months ahead,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

The federal government said the latest funding package would include the A$500 million announced last week to support the costs on the health system from the virus outbreak.

It will include free video consultations for people in self-isolation and quarantine.

“We are ensuring people can access essential care in a way that reduces their potential exposure to infection,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

The package will be in addition to a multi-­billion-dollar economic stimulus package the government says will be announced on Thursday.

Sky News, citing government sources, said the stimulus package was expected to be worth as much as A$20 billion and would include one-off cash payments of about A$500 to pensioners, people claiming unemployment benefits and small businesses.

The Prime Minister’s office declined to comment on the Sky News report.

Ratings agency S&P said Australia’s coveted “AAA” credit rating was not under immediate threat from a likely technical recession while a widely expected fiscal stimulus package was unlikely to strain the country’s credit worthiness.

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said on Wednesday the full impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Australia’s economy was still uncertain but the combined effect of fiscal and monetary policy would support activity in the meantime.

Australia also extended its travel ban for Italy from 1800 local time on Wednesday, after Italy expanded a lockdown to cover the entire country to contain the spread of the virus.

Australia has already barred entry to those arriving directly from mainland China, South Korea and Iran, except for its citizens and permanent residents, citing a need to stop the spread of the virus.

Australia has recorded 112 cases of the coronavirus as of 11am local time on Wednesday, up from 100 the previous day, the health department said. Three people have died from the disease in the country.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia evacuates 156 citizens from Italy Georgia 10:30
Turkish ministry announces Istanbul logistics center completion date World 10:26
Azerbaijan's Rattan company develops new models of wicker furniture Business 10:24
Australia unveils $1.6 billion health package to combat coronavirus Other News 10:24
Ambassador: There is a big potential for Azerbaijani companies to explore gas in Israel (Interview) Oil&Gas 10:17
Coca-Cola plans to invest in Uzbekistan Business 09:58
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 11 Finance 09:49
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Oil extends gains as U.S. output cut hopes grow Oil&Gas 09:32
Volume of loans for development of agricultural parks announced in Iran Business 09:29
Australia's COVID-19 cases rise to 112 Other News 08:53
Kazakhstan significantly increases export of goods to Turkmenistan Business 08:25
Japan, South Korea agree to continue dialogue on export controls Other News 08:25
S. Korea reports 242 new virus cases, total now at 7,755 Other News 07:55
First death from novel coronavirus reported in Panama Other News 07:16
Australia unveils $1.6 billion health package to combat coronavirus Other News 06:45
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China grows by 22 in past day Other News 06:11
European Commission to propose 25-bln-euro initiative to fight COVID-19 Europe 05:29
COVID-19 cases in Israel rise to 70 Israel 04:48
Tokyo Olympics could be delayed for one or two years due to coronavirus Other News 04:01
Afghan President signs decree on releasing detained Taliban members Other News 03:15
Turkey confirms first case of coronavirus Turkey 02:27
Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Idlib ceasefire Turkey 02:05
Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow Kazakhstan 01:27
WTO suspends all meetings from March 11-20 after employee confirmed to have COVID-19 World 00:59
Coronavirus cases jump to 23 in Georgia Georgia 00:21
Italy reports 168 coronavirus deaths, toll outside China crosses 1,000 Europe 10 March 23:39
DR Congo confirms first COVID-19 case Other News 10 March 23:12
Turkey will not receive Patriot system unless it returns S-400 to Russia - Pentagon US 10 March 22:41
Operational Headquarters: Two Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran Society 10 March 22:15
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits west off Indonesia's Sumatra Other News 10 March 22:13
Iran Air resumes flights to Europe Business 10 March 21:45
BOTAŞ talks implementation of various energy projects in 2020 Turkey 10 March 21:18
UEFA stays on track with 2020 Euro Cup organization despite coronavirus reports Other News 10 March 21:03
New Istanbul Airport reveals statistics on passengers served in Jan.-Feb. World 10 March 21:01
Export of defense industry products from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased World 10 March 20:55
Cargo transportation by air in Turkey increases Turkey 10 March 20:23
Azerbaijani athletes talk about preparation for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku (VIDEO) Society 10 March 20:17
Azerbaijan reveals prices for beekeeping products Economy 10 March 19:56
Leyla Abdullayeva: Act of vandalism against monument to prominent Azerbaijani poetess committed during Armenian PM’s visit to Belgium Politics 10 March 19:43
Iran's Khodro pays half of promised advances to auto part makers Business 10 March 19:32
Opening ceremony of Deniz Mall in Baku postponed for uncertain period Society 10 March 19:25
Quarantine period for some people completes in Azerbaijan Society 10 March 19:19
Iranian official: No problems in Iran, India trade Business 10 March 19:17
Turkey reveals figures on textile raw materials export to world markets World 10 March 19:12
Azerbaijani farmers applying for subsidies to receive benefits related to fertilizers Business 10 March 18:56
Fertilizer and pesticide market fully liberalized in Azerbaijan Economy 10 March 18:52
Air traffic between Israel, Georgia suspended Transport 10 March 18:33
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports decreases Transport 10 March 18:30
Criminal proceeding instituted in Belgium on desecration of monument of prominent Azerbaijani poetess (PHOTO) Politics 10 March 18:27
Construction of international trade center to start at Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan border Business 10 March 18:11
Head of office: All issues on legislative agenda of Azerbaijani parliament to be regularly submitted for discussion Politics 10 March 18:08
Fitch Solutions sees potential for new OPEC deal Oil&Gas 10 March 18:04
Export of Turkish chemical products to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 10 March 18:01
Turkey - Belarus trade turnover slightly up Turkey 10 March 17:51
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discusses situation in oil market Society 10 March 17:47
Georgia increases export of bay leaves Business 10 March 17:44
More and more gifts from Azercell on Novruz eve! Economy 10 March 17:40
Iran's Payam Airport ready to serve country's emergency needs Iran 10 March 17:39
Novelties expected in Azerbaijani parliament’s activity Politics 10 March 17:36
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry discloses daily oil production Oil&Gas 10 March 17:33
Kazakhstan fails to achieve planned state budget revenues Finance 10 March 17:32
Iran asks global intervention to lift sanctions amid coronavirus crisis Iran 10 March 17:24
Azerbaijan’s Helind company talks about projects in renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 10 March 17:23
Fitch Ratings places Georgian MFO Crystal on Rating Watch Negative Finance 10 March 17:17
Minister talks electricity, water projects to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 10 March 17:17
Fuel prices expected to decrease in Georgia Oil&Gas 10 March 17:16
German rating agency confirms Uzbekistan’s ratings at BB- Economy 10 March 17:16
Georgia looking for new sources of bitumen imports Oil&Gas 10 March 17:13
Iran flights to UAE to be canceled until the end of March Iran 10 March 17:12
Gas from 11th phase of Iran's South Pars field to go to Asalouyeh, Kangan refineries Oil&Gas 10 March 17:07
License for minerals' extraction auctioned in Georgia Business 10 March 17:05
IMI opens tender to develop therapeutics and diagnostics against novel virus Tenders 10 March 17:03
Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency discloses amount of funds allocated for autumn crops Economy 10 March 17:02
Turkey-Georgia trade turnover grows Turkey 10 March 16:59
Steel export from Turkey to Azerbaijan drops Turkey 10 March 16:58
Lebanon records first death from coronavirus Arab World 10 March 16:56
Britain says trade talks with EU will go ahead Europe 10 March 16:55
Macron's chief of staff working from home after possible virus contact Europe 10 March 16:53
Israel travel restrictions could ease when virus spreads locally Israel 10 March 16:52
ECB's Lagarde to join EU leader call on coronavirus on Tuesday Europe 10 March 16:44
Iraq in touch with OPEC+ to discuss oil price fall - ministry Arab World 10 March 16:42
Azerbaijani parliament discloses names of vice-chairmen of committees Politics 10 March 16:35
Anti-coronavirus measures in Kazakhstan: more countries added to banned list Kazakhstan 10 March 16:29
Kazakhstan’s Ulba plant to buy pumps via tender Tenders 10 March 16:25
Rector of Istanbul Technical University visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Economy 10 March 16:24
Azerbaijani parliament discloses composition of Committee of Accounts Politics 10 March 16:23
New composition of Disciplinary Commission of Azerbaijan's Parliament determined Politics 10 March 16:22
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Kazakhstan sharply increases Kazakhstan 10 March 16:21
Iran's exports to EEU member states increase Business 10 March 16:17
Uzbekistan organizes Uzbek-Dutch agricultural business forum Business 10 March 16:16
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 10 March 16:05
Azerbaijan cancels traditional festivities related to Novruz holiday Society 10 March 16:00
Crowdfunding opportunities expand in Azerbaijan Business 10 March 15:52
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran Iran 10 March 15:39
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of spare parts for compressor Tenders 10 March 15:30
Volume of foreign direct investment to Georgia up Finance 10 March 15:28
Iran's Arvandan Oil & Gas Company to increase production Oil&Gas 10 March 15:21
Central Bank talks US dollar price in Azerbaijan Economy 10 March 15:14
MP: Fall in oil prices not to affect Azerbaijani economy Economy 10 March 15:13
All news