South Korea's Moon announces $29.5 billion additional cheap loans for exporters
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the government will make an additional 36 trillion won ($29.5 billion) worth of cheap loans available for exporters hit by the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Speaking at a policy meeting with economic chiefs, Moon also said fresh measures worth 17.7 trillion won will be rolled out to boost consumption and support domestic demand.
