South Korea's Moon announces $29.5 billion additional cheap loans for exporters

Other News 8 April 2020 07:19 (UTC+04:00)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday the government will make an additional 36 trillion won ($29.5 billion) worth of cheap loans available for exporters hit by the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking at a policy meeting with economic chiefs, Moon also said fresh measures worth 17.7 trillion won will be rolled out to boost consumption and support domestic demand.

